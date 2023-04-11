Returning superstar's match axed from WWE RAW - Reports

An advertised match for tonight's episode of WWE RAW seemingly will not be happening tonight.

The Miz cut a promo during last week's edition of RAW and complained about having to wrestle in two impromptu matches at WrestleMania 39. The A-Lister lost to Pat McAfee during Night 1 and then to Snoop Dogg during Night 2. Shane McMahon originally confronted The Miz but wound up tearing his quad during the match.

Matt Riddle interrupted The Miz's promo last week and planted him with the Bro Derek before it was announced that they would be squaring off in a singles match tonight.

It now appears that Matt Riddle's return to the ring will have to wait as WWE has removed the match from the RAW preview on its website. As pointed out by WrestleTalk, the company also deleted all the tweets that mentioned the match earlier today as well.

Matt Riddle saves Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown

Matt Riddle also appeared on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown and saved Sami Zayn from The Bloodline.

Riddle was written off of WWE television at the end of 2022 after a brutal attack from The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. The Original Bro got a measure of revenge on SmackDown when he saved Sami Zayn.

Sami battled Jey Uso in the main event but was torn leading up to the match. He went to speak to Jey Uso before their match and Solo Sikoa seized the opportunity to attack Kevin Owens while he was left alone. Sikoa and Jey attacked Sami at the end of SmackDown, but Riddle made the save and The Bloodline retreated.

The match hasn't officially been canceled yet, but all signs are pointing towards Matt Riddle vs. The Miz not happening on tonight's episode of RAW.

