Sami Zayn saved from near career-ending assault by recently returned WWE Superstar

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn was saved from a near-career-ending assault at the hands of The Bloodline by Matt Riddle on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The rivalry between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is still far from over and has seemed to grow more intense since WrestleMania 39. Zayn, who has already been betrayed by Jey Uso, teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat The Usos for the tag team titles at the Show of Shows. However, Zayn's last attempt to reconcile with Jey and change his mind almost ended in disaster.

Earlier in the night, Paul Heyman informed Jey that Jimmy wasn't on the show to be in his corner and he will have to solve the Sami Zayn problem by himself. Prior to the match taking place, Zayn tried to speak with Jey Uso one last time. He tried to convince the former tag team champion that The Bloodline was in tatters and that he is his real friend.

During their conversation, Kevin Owens was attacked by Solo Sikoa and had to receive medical treatment after his leg was injured.

Sami Zayn then took on Jey Uso in the main event. The two men went at it in some enticing action before Sikoa came out to tilt the scales in Jey's favor. He later proved to be the difference maker when he hit Sami with a Samoan Spike, allowing Jey to pick up the win.

Following the match, Jey and Solo Sikoa assaulted Sami and were about to use a steel chair and possibly cause a career-ending injury as they were hell-bent on eliminating the 'Sami problem' once and for all. However, before further damage could be inflicted, Matt Riddle came out to help the former Honorary Uce.

Riddle has a score to settle with Sikoa after the latter took him out in December last year.

