5 possible reasons Matt Riddle was written off WWE TV

Matt Riddle and Elias were set to battle The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships last night on RAW.

However, The Bloodline attacked Elias upon their arrival at the venue. Kevin Owens was announced as The Drifter's replacement in the match but The Usos emerged victorious. They will defend their titles once again against Sheamus and Butch this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

After the title match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga in the process. It was reported that Riddle was written off of television last night during the attack.

Listed below are five reasons Matt Riddle may have been written off of WWE television last night on RAW.

#5. Riddle was written off TV to set up RK-Bro's return to WWE

Randy Orton has been out of action for some time and recently underwent surgery in Birmingham, Alabama. The attack on Riddle may have been done to further RK-Bro's storyline with The Bloodline.

The Usos captured the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships from RK-Bro on the May 20th edition of the blue brand. It was Randy Orton's last match in the company and made The Usos the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Both Orton and Riddle now have all the motivations in the world to confront The Bloodline when they return to the company.

#4. Riddle is spending time with his family during the holidays

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins had a deeply personal rivalry in WWE that referenced real-life issues regarding The Original Bro's family.

The Visionary noted multiple times that Riddle is not allowed to see his children and it is possible that Matt has stepped away to address his personal life. The personal insults between Seth and Riddle didn't start with Rollins' comments though. Riddle's ex-wife took a bizarre shot at Becky Lynch years ago and it appears that Seth hasn't forgotten it.

#3. Matt Riddle may have been written of TV to get fans behind him again

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins' rivalry came to an end at Extreme Rules. The Original Bro defeated Seth in a Fight Pit match at the premium live event, with UFC legend Daniel Cormier serving as the special guest referee.

However, The Visionary was the superstar that emerged from Extreme Rules with all the momentum and went on to capture the United States Championship. Matt may have been taken off of television simply to give the WWE Universe the chance to miss him.

#2. He was written off TV to make Solo Sikoa look even more like a monster

Solo Sikoa's brutal attack on Matt Riddle last night instantly gave him credibility as The Enforcer of The Bloodline. Riddle appeared helpless going up against Solo Sikoa and could be billed as the underdog in their rivalry when he returns to the company.

Sikoa's presence in The Bloodline grows by the week and it won't be long before he tries to step out of the shadow of The Tribal Chief. An impressive victory over former United States Champion Matt Riddle would be a good start for the 29-year-old.

#1. Matt Riddle is getting a character reset

Matt Riddle has been presented as a fun-loving stoner in WWE since his arrival on the main roster. Triple H may have a different vision for the character and is using Sikoa's attack as a way to give him a character reset.

Much like Alexa Bliss, the former UFC fighter may return to the company with a "newfound aggression". The Game could potentially view Riddle as a future main eventer in the company and it is difficult to imagine The Original Bro accomplishing that while he's riding around on a scooter every week on RAW.

