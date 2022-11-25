Over the past few months, Randy Orton's injury has been a cause for concern, but recent updates have alleviated some of the WWE Universe's biggest fears. The Viper is still expected to be out of action for the rest of 2022 as he is in the process of recovery.

Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of SmackDown. He performed in a 'Winner Takes All' match against The Usos, where he and Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to the duo. His injury was apparently inflicted during an attack by The Bloodline.

The Apex Predator was rumored to fight Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. WWE's plans took a backseat while Matt Riddle looked to avenge his partner's injury. The Original Bro unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the June 18 edition of SmackDown.

In the initial injury update, Randy Orton was reportedly seeking medical assistance from neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons. The most recent news according to PWInsider seemingly confirms it. The Viper was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on November 14, a city closely associated with procedure and recovery for injured WWE Superstars.

It is unclear when the multi-time champion will return to the ring. Randy is undergoing surgery as per Kim Orton's Instagram post. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, his wife took a picture of him while he was strapped to a hospital bed.

Sportskeeda wishes Randy Orton a full recovery from his injuries.

How could WWE book Randy Orton's WWE return?

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Only a matter of time Now been half-a-year since @RandyOrton ’s last match in WWE before being sidelined due to injury.Only a matter of time Now been half-a-year since @RandyOrton’s last match in WWE before being sidelined due to injury.Only a matter of time 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/dsl7DFBYTt

No official update has been given by WWE on Randy Orton's return. However, multiple reports speculate that The Viper will return at Royal Rumble next year. Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair are other names that are expected to pop up at the event in January.

The best way to book Orton is to have him win the signature Royal Rumble Match. This way, he could renew his rivalry with The Bloodline and get things back on track regarding his WWE title ambitions. Matt Riddle could be involved and the reunified team might seek help from stables like The Brawling Brutes.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg yearns for an opportunity to face The Viper. Triple H could play genie to his wishes and pitch him accordingly, even making a fight between RK-Bro and D-Generation X members an exciting possibility.

Do you think Randy Orton should win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes