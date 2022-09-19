When is Randy Orton returning to WWE?

Randy Orton has not been seen on WWE television since May. Although recent reports have suggested he won't be making any returns soon, it looks like a target date has been set.

The Apex Predator was last seen on television with Matt Riddle during their tag team championship unification match against The Usos. Due to interference by Roman Reigns, RK-Bro lost their title and was later brutally assaulted by The Bloodline.

A recent report from PWInsider shared that Orton had extended his time off to deal with a back issue. Another report followed from Xero News that alongside The Legend Killer, Big E is scheduled to be a surprise Royal Rumble entry if they don't return sooner.

It should be noted that no official updates from WWE have been made regarding Big E and Randy Orton's status just yet. Still, fans are eagerly awaiting the eventual return of the superstars.

Matt Riddle gives an update on Randy Orton's health amidst WWE hiatus

RK-Bro has been one of the most successful partnerships despite the two superstars starting off as unlikely allies. Even with The Viper's absence, it looks like they are still keeping tabs on each other.

In a past interview with ProSieben MAXX, Riddle confirmed that his partner is still recovering and hoped that his return will occur sooner rather than later. He added that the injured star is in high spirits and is doing well.

"Randy is still recovering from his injuries, and hopefully, he'll be back sooner rather than later. I can't say anything more than that because I'm not a doctor! Randy is in high spirits, and he's doing well,"

For now, it's evident that Orton is missed not just by fans, but also by his fellow superstars. Still, it remains to be seen when the superstar will make his most-awaited return.

Do you want RK-Bro to reunite once Randy Orton makes his WWE return? Comment down your thoughts below!

