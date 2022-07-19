Current WWE Superstar gives an update on Randy Orton's return 

WWE RAW Superstar Riddle recently provided an update on his tag team partner, Randy Orton, amid his lengthy from the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The Original Bro and The Viper are former RAW Tag Team Champions, having kickstarted their association in 2021. They quickly became a fan-favorite duo owing to their off-the-charts chemistry and easy-going dynamic. RK-Bro went on to win the tag title twice, also defending it successfully at WrestleMania 38.

Their dream run came to an abrupt halt when Randy Orton was ruled out of action owing to back injuries. It was recently reported that the former WWE Champion could be out of action for the rest of 2022, leaving fans disheartened.

However, Riddle has now provided a slightly positive update on The Viper's health in a chat with ProSieben MAXX. The Original Bro stated that Orton was still recovering and that he was in high spirits. Furthermore, Riddle added that he hopes his tag team partner could be back "sooner rather than later."

"Randy is still recovering from his injuries, and hopefully, he'll be back sooner rather than later. I can't say anything more than that because I'm not a doctor! Randy is in high spirits, and he's doing well," said Riddle. (From 4:23 - 4:41)

Check out the full interview below:

Kevin Owens recently made an exciting proposition to Riddle in Randy Orton's absence

While fans are missing watching Riddle and Orton work together, Kevin Owens has proposed to fill that void by becoming The Original Bro's new partner. On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Owens hosted Riddle as part of The KO Show.

The former Universal Champion spoke about the possible association, but Riddle was disinterested, saying Owens was untrustworthy. This resulted in KO lashing out at his guest, after which Seth Rollins appeared and took down Riddle with a Stomp to send a strong statement ahead of their match at Summerslam 2022.

It'll be interesting to see if Randy Orton shows up at the upcoming premium live event to be on Riddle's side to lend moral support.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit ProSieben MAXX and provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

