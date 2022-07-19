Former Universal Champion offers to replace Randy Orton as Riddle's team member

Kevin Owens returned to RAW this week and hosted The KO Show with Riddle as his special guest.

The Original Bro was the RAW tag team champion with Randy Orton and the duo called themselves RK-Bro. Following the tag team unification match on SmackDown in May, The Bloodline assaulted Orton and Riddle, resulting in The Viper injuring his back and since then he has been out of action.

On the latest edition of The KO Show, the host cited the reason for his absence from WWE television. He stated that he had given himself a lot of stress while trying to convince himself that Elias and Ezekiel were the same person. He added that he kept a close watch and took inspiration from Riddle during his time off. He even proposed a new alliance 'BRO-KO' featuring the former United States Champion and himself.

The Original Bro cited that Owens could not be trusted to which he lashed out. During this time, Seth Rollins ambushed Riddle and assaulted him. He hit him with his signature stomp, thus seemingly sending him a message ahead of their match at SummerSlam.

As a singles competitor following his tag teaming with The Viper, Riddle unsuccessfully faced Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal title.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the match between Riddle and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments.

