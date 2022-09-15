Major update on Randy Orton's physical condition amid recent hiatus - Reports

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE programming for months. A recent report from PWInsider has suggested that The Viper will be sidelined for a bit longer.

The WWE Universe has been eagerly waiting for Orton's return. However, it looks like the comeback isn't going to occur anytime soon, as reports have suggested that he has had "extended time off" due to his injury.

"He has had extended time off to deal with a back issue," read the PWInsider report.

Orton's last WWE appearance was back in May when he and Matt Riddle dropped the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos.

During the May 20 episode of SmackDown, RK-Bro faced Jimmy and Jey in a tag team titles unification match. Courtesy of interference from Roman Reigns, Orton and Riddle lost their titles and The Bloodline also brutally assaulted The Viper afterward.

Following Orton's injury, Riddle also challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on June 17 edition of SmackDown.

However, The Original Bro was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the world titles of The Tribal Chief.

WWE legend Eric Bischoff wants to be involved in Randy Orton's retirement storyline

WWE legend Eric Bischoff has expressed his admiration for Randy Orton. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff claimed that he would like to help out with Orton's retirement storyline.

Bischoff also heaped praise on The Viper and claimed to be a huge fan of the WWE star.

"I would like to be on the team to write Randy Orton's retirement story, like there's going to be a point in time when Randy's ready to cash it in. I'd love to be on the team to write that one Randy Orton you know we haven't seen a lot of them lately, you know he kind of comes in and comes out," said Bischoff.

Upon his WWE return, it remains to be seen what plans creative will have in store for Orton. Members of the WWE Universe have made it clear that they want to see The Viper challenge Roman Reigns for his championships.

