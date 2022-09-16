WWE reportedly planning the return of Big E and another former champion at major premium live event

After Big E suffered a neck injury back in March, it seemed uncertain if we would see him wrestle in WWE again. According to a new report, however, his return may already be in the works.

The Powerhouse of Positivity has been out of action since his tag team match against Ridge Holland and Sheamus on March 11. The New Day member sustained two cervical vertebrae fractures from a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Holland.

In the months following his injury, Big E seemed to be healing well. He is now reportedly being pitched to be brought back along with Randy Orton, who is also out of action following back issues.

Xero News reported on social media that the New Day Member is being discussed to potentially return as a surprise entry at next year's Royal Rumble along with The Legend Killer.

"Source states Big E is getting closer to an in-ring return, There was early talks of having Big E and Randy Orton return in the Royal Rumble match if they don't get brought back sooner."

It's important to note that as of now, this report is unconfirmed. It's unclear yet whether Big E or Randy Orton have properly healed enough to return to action in the immediate future. We'll have to wait and see once the Royal Rumble arrives if these two beloved WWE stars make their returns or not.

Major Update on Randy Orton's Physical Condition amidst WWE return rumors

We last saw Orton in action alongside his RK-Bro tag team partner Riddle against The Usos in May. The match was won by The Usos, who defeated RK-Bro to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles, ending their reign at only 74 days.

Following the match, the Usos joined their cousin Roman Reigns to destroy Orton and Riddle by attacking the two men viciously. The 14-time WWE Champion was then announced to be injured following the brutal assault and has been on hiatus ever since.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting The Viper to strike again, but it seems he won't be making his comeback in the company anytime soon. PWinsider reported that Orton has been granted an extended period off to recover from his back injury.

Who do you most want to see return at the WWE Royal Rumble? Are you excited to see Big E and Randy Orton make their long-awaited returns to action? Sound off below.

