"3-month run that ends up in a Hardcore match" - WWE Legend would be ready to return and face Randy Orton

WWE legend Road Dogg Brian James has revealed that he would love to have a singles program with Randy Orton.

The former D-Generation X member is a former Hardcore Champion and Intercontinental Champion. He is also a six-time tag team champion alongside his long-time partner Billy Gunn. Dogg was a producer and writer for WWE until he was released in January of this year.

The WWE Hall of Famer answered several fan questions during an AdFreeShows.com Q&A session, and he was asked about his dream opponent from the current roster. Road Dogg was quick to name The Apex Predator, who he considered to be the best television wrestler in the world.

The former WWE writer spoke about the difference between TV and live event wrestling and felt Orton had mastered both styles.

"I've said this before but not publicly, Randy Orton. Like, look, I don't know if he will be back, but Randy Orton, in my mind, is one of the best, and I've said this before too, television wrestlers," stated Road Dogg. "There is a difference between television wrestling and live event wrestling, and Randy is great at both. But really good at telling a story with his body and facials and his, you know, without verbal communication, he is telling a story."

The tag team legend said he would love to have a three-month-long storyline with Randy Orton, which should ideally culminate in a brutal no DQ match.

"So I would love to have a run with him, maybe like a three-month run that ends up in some kind of Hardcore match or something. I think that would be super cool." [4:54 - 5:30]

Road Dogg wanted to work with Randy Orton when he returned to WWE in 2012

The Hall of Famer initially competed as an in-ring competitor after his comeback. He revealed on this week's episode of his podcast that he always wanted to work with Orton.

Here's what Road Dogg said on his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, which revolved around Royal Rumble 2012 and his WWE return.

"I had worked with everybody, I thought, but there were some new guys. Look, Randy Orton was one I had not worked with before, and I was excited about the opportunity to work with him because from the other side of the fence, from the creative standpoint, Randy Orton is, you know, who you want on your roster," Dogg said. [28:10 - 28:45]

