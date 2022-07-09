"He looks like the only man in the building" - Road Dogg praises WWE legend for being ripped even in his late 50s (Exclusive)

Road Dogg recently shared his take on his former New Age Outlaws tag team partner, Billy Gunn, who is in phenomenal shape even at the age of 58.

The two men are mostly recognized for their work in WWE, as members of the D-Generation X faction. The New Age Outlaws are also five-time WWE Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Brian James credited his former tag team partner for working hard to maintain his fitness even in his late fifties.

"Look more power to him, right? Working out is hard, lifting things that are heavy is difficult and he is still willing to get up and wrap his knees. It's a lifestyle for him, man, so he is exactly where he wants to be in his life right now. That's awesome man. Couldn't be more happy for him and look, I still can't get over everytime he comes into the ring, he looks like the only man in the building, you know what I mean? And that's just how it is," said Road Dogg. [5:26-5:56]

Road Dogg previously spoke about the possibility of teaming up with Billy Gunn in AEW

Although James and Billy Gunn have teamed up successfully in the past, one shouldn't expect the two men to pair up in AEW.

During a previous conversation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Brian James claimed that he isn't in shape to compete inside the squared circle. He said:

"As you see, Billy Gunn looks like he should still wrestle; I look as if I should get a wheelchair. I don't think I'm gonna be wrestling with anybody; probably, I'm conscious about past decisions, but that's about it. I think Billy is in a really good spot right now with his children, and I can imagine how proud he is and how happy it makes him to be able to work and do that with them," Road Dogg added.

