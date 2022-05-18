"I look as if I should get a wheelchair" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on possibly teaming with Billy Gunn in AEW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Road Dogg recently shared his thoughts on possibly joining forces with his former New Age Outlaws partner, Billy Gunn, in AEW.

Apart from winning the WWE Tag Team Championships six times, The New Age Outlaws were also a part of the iconic stable, D-Generation X, headed by Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Road Dogg and Billy Gunn later went their separate ways, with the former staying with WWE as a producer and the latter signing with AEW.

Now that Road Dogg is a free agent after being let go by WWE earlier this year, there has been chatter about his possible reunion with Gunn in All Elite Wrestling. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Dogg clarified that he had no plans to team up with his former partner anymore.

He explained that Gunn was in much better shape than him and that he should continue to work alongside his sons in All Elite Wrestling.

"As you see, Billy Gunn looks like he should still wrestle; I look as if I should get a wheelchair. I don't think I'm gonna be wrestling with anybody; probably, I'm conscious about past decisions, but that's about it. I think Billy is in a really good spot right now with his children, and I can imagine how proud he is and how happy it makes him to be able to work and do that with them," said Road Dogg. (9:45 - 10:15)

Check out the full video below:

Road Dogg would love to work for AEW

Although he wasn't looking to return to the ring, Road Dogg is open to working backstage in Tony Khan's promotion. The WWE legend believes he can help AEW with their weekly programming, though he understands if the company doesn't require his services.

"So, I don't know if I wanna go back to wrestle, though I would love to go and work behind the scenes. I think I can help with AEW's TV product, and I think I can help with the creative consistency about some things, some unwritten rules to make your television show prettier. Maybe that's not what they want, and I understand that, too. But I'm here if you need me," said Road Dogg. (10:15 - 10: 37)

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ UnSKripted w/Dr. Chris Featherstone - WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Answer Your Questions LIVE! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… UnSKripted w/Dr. Chris Featherstone - WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Answer Your Questions LIVE! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

Considering how he has been in the wrestling business for several decades now, it's safe to say Road Dogg could be a valuable addition to AEW's backstage team if they hire him. Fans will have to wait and watch if the former WWE Intercontinental Champion signs with All Elite Wrestling.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava