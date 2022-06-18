Brock Lesnar reportedly replaced 20-time champion as Roman Reigns' WWE SummerSlam opponent

As per the latest reports, WWE legend Brock Lesnar has seemingly replaced Randy Orton as Roman Reigns' next opponent.

Lesnar made a surprising return to WWE television on this week's SmackDown, his first since WrestleMania 38. The Beast Incarnate confronted Reigns after the world champion's successful title defense against Riddle. Lesnar proceeded to F5 Reigns and The Usos as the show went off the air.

WWE later announced on their Twitter that the two will face each other at next month's SummerSlam show in a Last Man Standing Match.

Further reports have now emerged on the matter. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, The Viper was originally supposed to be Reigns' opponent for The Biggest Party of the Summer but was replaced by Brock Lesnar.

The company reportedly changed their plans once they found out that Orton's injury was a serious one and that he would be out for a while. Reigns and Lesnar will face each other for the second time this year after their last match at The Show of Shows.

What's the latest on WWE Superstar Randy Orton's injury?

As per various reports, the 14-time world champion will likely have to go under the knife for a back injury which could force him to be on the sidelines for a long period of time.

Dave Meltzer recently reported on Randy Orton's injury in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

''Orton may need back surgery and those with knowledge of the situation said that the planned Reigns vs. Orton main event for 7/30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville is in jeopardy," said Meltzer.

Reports have indicated that The Viper's injuries have gotten worse and that he had to wrestle while injured in the tag team title match. The surgery could rule Orton out for the rest of the year.

The Viper last wrestled in May on SmackDown when he and Riddle were defeated by The Usos in a tag team title unification match. It will be interesting to see when the former world champion returns to action following the back injury.

