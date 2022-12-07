Former champion reportedly written off TV following brutal assault on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens come up short in their quest to become Tag Team Champions.

Following the match, Riddle was assaulted by Solo Sikoa and has now been written off TV, according to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

“It looks like Riddle is out. I don’t know if it’s a legitimate injury, and they’re writing him off. He wrestled a match, so it must not be that bad. […] I don’t know what’s happening, but Riddle appears to be gone for the time being.” (via Ringsidenews)

Riddle was hit with a Samoan Spike and then a hip attack with a steel chair around his neck by the former North American Champion as Solo looked to pay tribute to his uncle Umaga on the 13th anniversary of his passing.

Following the beatdown, Riddle was stretchered out of the ring and taken in an ambulance to a local medical facility. As of writing, there is no update on his condition.

Riddle was originally set to battle The Usos alongside Elias on WWE RAW

The original plan for this week's episode of WWE RAW was for Matt Riddle and Elias to battle The Usos for the WWE Tag Team Championships. The Bloodline attacked Elias as he entered the arena, which meant that Riddle was without a partner and The Usos attempted to have the match scrapped.

Luckily, The Original Bro was able to find Kevin Owens. Following his recent issues with The Bloodline, Owens was happy to step in and attempt to dethrone the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions.

However, the match didn't go their way. Following the loss, Owens chased away The Usos with a steel chair, which left Riddle alone to face the wrath of Sikoa.

Do you think Riddle will be away from WWE RAW for a long time? Have your say in the comments section below.

