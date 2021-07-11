What happened between Matt Riddle's wife and Becky Lynch?

There was legitimate heat between WWE Superstars Riddle (formerly known as Matt Riddle) and Seth Rollins. While there was speculation at first, The King of Bros recently confirmed in an interview with TalkSport that Seth Rollins and he weren't on talking terms.

The issue was first brought up when Seth Rollins gave the cold shoulder in an interview, admitting that he had no interest in facing Riddle at any point in his career. Riddle was a SmackDown star at the time and soon after Seth Rollins was drafted to the blue brand. The King of Bros moved to RAW, where he has found more success.

The beef between the two men was due to an incident in 2019. Riddle's wife Lisa made a post on Instagram directed at the body of Seth Rollins' then-fiancée and now-wife Becky Lynch:

While Riddle's wife deleted the post, Seth Rollins wasn't interested in being associated with Riddle. When they were supposed to cross paths at Survivor Series 2020 (where Riddle was on Team RAW and Seth Rollins was on Team SmackDown), it didn't happen. Seth Rollins "sacrificed himself" for the greater good and took a Brogue Kick from Sheamus, getting eliminated instantly.

It was used to write Seth Rollins out of WWE TV as he took paternity leave with Becky Lynch in the late stages of her pregnancy. Riddle would go on to win the United States Championship in February 2021.

Is the Riddle-Seth Rollins beef over?

Thankfully, the issue between Riddle's wife and Becky Lynch seems to be a thing of the past. Becky Lynch didn't comment, while Seth Rollins only alluded to it when he said he had no interest in working with Riddle.

Coming today - all about RKBro, the stable Riddle wants to form and we get to the bottom of the reported heat between him and Seth Rollins. It's fully explained - you don't want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/O9wWhVrwp8 — Alex McCarthy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 9, 2021

In an interview with TalkSport's Alex McCarthy, Riddle detailed what happened when he spoke to Seth Rollins backstage at Survivor Series:

"After Survivor Series, because he was there I got to talk to him and I said ‘Hey’ and a camera came up to us to film it and I said ‘No, don’t come over here, don’t film this. It’s between me and him.’ We talked," said Riddle. "I told him – and this is exactly what I said – I said ‘Hey man, what was said, I don’t agree with it. I thought it was bullcrap. It’s not cool. I just want you to know I apologise, I apologise on her behalf as well."

Riddle stated that he and Seth Rollins might never be best friends, but they're on good enough terms to work with each other. Seth Rollins took the apology well, saying:

‘Holy s***. I didn’t expect that. Everything I hear from people and what I expected… that was really cool. Thank you.’ And that’s where we ended it.'

For something that happened between Riddle's wife and Becky Lynch, the focus was completely on Seth Rollins and Riddle. The two men are more than likely to cross paths in a singles feud down the line.

