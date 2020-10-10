Create
Seth Rollins takes a major shot at Matt Riddle after being drafted to SmackDown

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Modified 10 Oct 2020, 10:36 IST
News
Tonight's WWE Draft on SmackDown gave us a bunch of surprises, and several top Superstars changed brands in the process. During the draft, WWE captured Superstars' reactions on the latest WWE Watch Along. Seth Rollins made an appearance on the show and discussed a bunch of potential matches for him on the Blue brand.

While talking about SmackDown Superstar Matt Riddle, Rollins stated that he has no interest in wrestling The King of Bros at any point in his career.

I've got no interest in facing Matt Riddle at any point in my career, so he can go to RAW as far as I'm concerned.

Seth Rollins doesn't seem too fond of Riddle if his latest comments are any indication

Seth Rollins has made it clear that he doesn't want to wrestle Matt Riddle. This is certainly a shame, as a matchup between these two competitors with incredibly different and unique styles would have been must-watch television. There's still a chance that Riddle could go to WWE RAW come Monday, but if he stays on SmackDown, things might probably get a little awkward on the Blue brand. Riddle made his way to SmackDown earlier this year and has been doing fine for himself on the Blue brand ever since.

Published 10 Oct 2020, 10:36 IST
