Riddle confirms real-life heat with Seth Rollins, reveals what he told him at WWE Survivor Series

WWE RAW Superstar Riddle confirmed that there was real-life heat between him and Seth Rollins, before sharing a conversation the two of them had backstage at WWE Survivor Series.

Speaking with Talksport's Alex McCarthy, Riddle commented on the reported beef between him and Seth Rollins. Their issues began following an Instagram post from Riddle's wife, directed towards the body of Rollins' then-fiancée (now wife), Becky Lynch, as well as other WWE main roster women.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve met Seth multiple times and he’s met me and I don’t think we’ll ever be best friends (laughs). I don’t think we like one another, we’re just two different people. (Although) we both love wrestling,” said Riddle. “I know my significant other said something about Becky that they didn’t like and I also did not like or agree with. Seth didn’t like me after that and I don’t think Becky liked me or my wife either, which is understandable. It is what it is.”

Riddle's wife, Lisa, deleted the post.

Seth Rollins has previously mentioned that he has no desire to work with Riddle. They were both in the men's Survivor Series elimination match but did not share the ring because the 'Savior of SmackDown' was eliminated early. He went on paternity leave from WWE after the event, as Lynch gave birth to their daughter a few weeks later.

Riddle revealed that he tried to talk to Rollins before the match, but he "kind of avoided" The King of Bros. He did get a chance to speak with the former WWE Universal Champion afterwards, revealing to Alex McCarthy the words the two of them shared.

"After Survivor Series, because he was there I got to talk to him and I said ‘Hey’ and a camera came up to us to film it and I said ‘No, don’t come over here, don’t film this. It’s between me and him.’ We talked," said Riddle. "I told him – and this is exactly what I said – I said ‘Hey man, what was said, I don’t agree with it. I thought it was bullcrap. It’s not cool. I just want you to know I apologise, I apologise on her behalf as well.

"On top of that I think you’re a great performer and if you would ever have it in your heart to work with me, I would love that. And, I know you’re taking some time off because Becky is pregnant, about to have a kid, just want to wish you luck, congratulations, enjoy your time with your beautiful girlfriend – at the time, now wife – and your beautiful child.'"

"When I get in the ring with him, he’s going to get it" - Riddle on settling scores with Seth Rollins

Coming today - all about RKBro, the stable Riddle wants to form and we get to the bottom of the reported heat between him and Seth Rollins. It's fully explained - you don't want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/O9wWhVrwp8 — Alex McCarthy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 9, 2021

Seth Rollins returned to WWE just over two months later in the men's Royal Rumble Match. He hit Riddle with a Curb Stomp and eliminated him from the match.

“I’ll tell you this, that last curb stomp he gave me at the Royal Rumble, we’re not friends (laughs). When I get in the ring with him, he’s going to get it! Put that online! Can we get back in the ring? I need to repay that curb stomp, bro!”

The two could share a WWE ring as early as next week. Seth Rollins will face Cesaro on tonight's episode of SmackDown in a qualifying match for the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match - a match Riddle is already part of.

Would you be excited to watch a potential match between Riddle and Seth Rollins in WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Prem Deshpande