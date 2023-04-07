Update on Shane McMahon following injury at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Shane McMahon is reportedly back home after tearing his quadriceps muscle when he returned to WWE on Night Two of WrestleMania 39. He is recovering from the unfortunate injury he suffered during an impromptu match against The Miz.

WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg brought Shane O'Mac out following his promo segment with The A-Lister. Vince McMahon's son tore his quad after landing awkwardly from a leapfrog seconds into the match, following which he had to be helped to the back.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc.), Shane McMahon was immediately flown into Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday night following the injury. He likely underwent surgery at the Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center to repair his torn quad.

The report further stated that it wasn't known if WWE had plans for McMahon beyond WrestleMania or if his return was simply a one-off.

Snoop Dogg stepped in for Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 39

As Shane McMahon went down with an injury, referee Jessica Carr instructed Snoop Dogg to sub in for him and defeat The Miz. The legendary rapper punched the former WWE Champion and hit him with the People's Elbow before pinning him.

During the WrestleMania Night Two post-show press conference, Triple H praised The Doggfather for his quick reaction to Shane McMahon's sudden injury, which ended up salvaging the segment with The Miz.

Here is what The Game said about Snoop Dogg:

"My hats off to Snoop. Just picking it up and just like, 'Ahh, he's hurt, alright, I'll fix that.' He's a natural-born entertainer. Umm, you know, I've known Snoop for years in this environment, and what kind of a fan he is, but, man, tonight he put himself, from a respect factor for me, he put himself on a different playing field for me. I know a lot of guys have been in the business for a long time, and if that would have happened, they'd be like, 'What do we do?'"

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Shane O'Mac will ever return to WWE after his last two surprise comebacks ended in disaster. WrestleMania 39 was his first appearance since the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The less said about that, the better.

