Here's who instructed Snoop Dogg to hit the People's Elbow: Details behind the unplanned spot

Snoop Dogg was praised by fans and professionals alike after performing an unplanned People's Elbow at WrestleMania 39, all for the right reasons. As it turns out, the rapper may have likely saved an important segment.

During WrestleMania 39 Night 2, fans were treated to a returning Shane McMahon, who had an impromptu match against The Miz. Unfortunately, the 53-year-old suffered an injury just as quickly. Despite the sudden setback, the Hall of Famer thought fast on his feet and intervened during the segment.

WWE referee Jessika Carr then instructed Snood Dogg to perform a People's Elbow to The Miz instead. The rapper first got mad at The A-Lister for hurting McMahon, then delivered a punch to the RAW star. Although inexperienced in the ring, the Hall of Famer performed the move without injury and even got the victory.

The Doggfather was also involved on Night 1 of the event. He joined The Miz once again to host WrestleMania 39. He also joined Rey Mysterio in a special entrance that paid tribute to the late great Eddie Guerrero.

Snoop Dogg's People's Elbow performance earned praise from Triple H

The 51-year-old rapper has a long history with the Stamford-based promotion, both as a fan and as a guest. He appeared in multiple segments as a guest host on various episodes throughout the years, and his knowledge as a fan and entertainer gained praise from The Game himself.

During the post-show media scrum, Triple H confirmed that Shane McMahon did, unfortunately, tear his quad. The King of Kings then praised Snoop Dogg for reacting quickly during the segment.

"My hats off to Snoop. Just picking it up and just like, 'Ahh, he's hurt, alright, I'll fix that.' He's a natural-born entertainer. Umm, you know, I've known Snoop for years in this environment, and what kind of a fan he is, but, man, tonight he put himself, from a respect factor for me, he put himself on a different playing field for me. I know a lot of guys have been in the business for a long time, and if that would have happened, they'd be like, 'What do we do?'"

Many celebrities and mainstream names have been involved in WWE throughout the years, but only a few choose to step inside the ring. Snoop Dogg's recent appearance definitely proved how much knowledge he has of the sport.

