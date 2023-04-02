How did Rey Mysterio enter WrestleMania 39? WWE fans react to Snoop Dogg and Eddie Guerrero involvement

Newly inducted WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio brought out every trick in the book for this weekend's match to end a highly personal feud against his own son, Dominik. Although the decision was out-of-character for Rey, he was forced to accept the challenge after Dom blatantly disrespected his mother in front of the WWE Universe.

Arriving in style for his special entrance, The Master of The 619 appeared in the front seat of a lowrider that was once driven by his late best friend and WWE legend, Eddie Guerrero. The tribute to the former champion made fans emotional when the iconic 'Lie, Cheat & Steal' theme song played, nostalgia flooding through the stadium. Accompanied by Snoop Dogg, Rey Mysterio was driven to the stage and given well wishes before the big match.

Fans shared their heartfelt comments on Twitter following the entrance.

I STARTED TO CRY HEARING EDDIE'S THEME. ONE OF THE BEST ENTRANCES EVER



The night before, during the Hall of Fame ceremony, Dom made his opinions clear when he walked out of the stadium right before Rey shared a passionate speech and mentioned his longtime friend, Eddie Guerrero.

Dominik paid subtle homage to Guerrero in his own way, wearing purple gear with similar designs that the icon used. During his entrance and to further disrespect his father, Dom showed up wearing a Lucha Mask as he was heckled by fans.

What's next for Dominik and Rey Mysterio?

At Night One of WrestleMania 39, Rey Mysterio overcame his son in an entertaining match. Fellow The Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest appeared ringside to try and brew trouble. But Rey got help with Legado del Fantasma arriving on the scene to even the odds.

Dominik made a sneaky move to bring in a steel chain as a weapon while the referee was distracted. Surprisingly, Bad Bunny snatched it away while wagging his finger at the younger Mysterio. This gave Rey Mysterio the opening to set up the 619 and get the win.

While WrestleMania is commonly used to end the biggest feuds, it can also be used as a stepping stone to build future storylines and shift the direction of various WWE Superstars moving forward.

There have, reportedly, been discussions regarding the development of the Mysterio family feud, with a high possibility of Dominik returning. His loss this weekend further displayed the fact that he is capable of becoming a major superstar heel along with Rey Mysterio's involvement.

"Everyone has been impressed with Dominik Mysterio and it’s pretty much universally acknowledged that Rey vs. Dominik is the hottest thing in the company aside from the Bloodline stuff." [H/T WrestleTalk]

CrispyWrestling @DakotaKaiEra Rey Mysterio beats Dom thanks to help from Bad Bunny! That was fantastic!!! #Wrestlemania Rey Mysterio beats Dom thanks to help from Bad Bunny! That was fantastic!!! #Wrestlemania https://t.co/Up6ndeyaRu

Fans continue to speculate on where the storyline could go after Rey Mysterio's momentous win and what Dom's next move could be.

