Dominik Mysterio makes disrespectful prison entrance; opponent pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer

Dominik Mysterio competed in his first WrestleMania singles match against his father, Rey Mysterio. One of the biggest highlights of their match was their respective entrances.

The father and son have been through a whirlwind of emotions over the past year. The duo went from winning the Tag Team Titles to Dom turning on his father and Edge after their match at Clash at The Castle.

A few weeks ago proved to be the last straw when the son called his mother a deadbeat on an episode of SmackDown. Dom's actions triggered Rey, forcing him to punch his son in the face and accept his WrestleMania challenge.

At WrestleMania, both competitors had unique entrances. Junior Mysterio made his way to the ring in a prison van, accompanied by prison guards. The convict was in handcuffs until the ring and sported a luchador mask.

arrives on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The baddest on the block has arrived at #WrestleMania @DomMysterio35 arrives on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The baddest on the block has arrived at #WrestleMania.@DomMysterio35 arrives on the Grandest Stage of Them All. https://t.co/aPRUJeaI4B

Rey Mysterio, on the other hand, was driven to the ramp in a low rider by Snoop Dogg.

When Mysterio made his entrance in the car, Eddie Guerrero's music was played. Both men created memories that will live forever in the minds of WWE fans for years to come.

The father-son duo put on a great match with many WWE Superstars involving themselves. The highlight of their match was Bad Bunny snatching a chain away from Prison Dom's hands, allowing his father to hit him with the 619 for the win.

What is next for Dominik Mysterio after WrestleMania?

Dominik Mysterio may have very little to complain about during his rookie year in WWE. He has gotten the opportunity to tag and compete against his father and be a part of one of the major factions and storylines in the form of The Judgment Day.

Even though Prison Dom lost his match at The Grandest Stage of Them All, it shouldn't affect his mettle as a report published not too long ago stated that Triple H is a huge fan of his and has plans for him after WrestleMania.

What do you think is next for Dominik Mysterio? Let us know in the comments below!

