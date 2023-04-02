Did Dominik Mysterio really go to jail? Find out the truth after epic police van entrance at WWE WrestleMania 39

The ex-con character of Dominik Mysterio was on full display at WWE WrestleMania 39. Flanked by officials, the Judgment Day member arrived at the SoFi Stadium in a police van and was led to the ring in handcuffs. He also wore Rey Mysterio's luchador mask to rub salt into the wounds of the Hall of Famer before their fight.

Last Christmas, Dominik Mysterio paid a visit to his grandparents' home accompanied by Rhea Ripley. They were confronted by Rey and his wife Angie, following which a fight broke out after the latter slapped Ripley. The police eventually arrived at the scene and arrested Dominik for his misbehavior.

Dominik Mysterio hails himself as an ex-convict who survived the hardships of prison. Did he really go to jail? To answer the question from a realistic point of view, he didn't. The kayfabe arrest angle was bought to introduce his menacing yet hilarious ex-Con Dom character to the WWE Universe.

The former tag team champion claimed to have been with the "world's most dangerous people" and even bullied his cellmate to do his bidding.

His arrogant behavior stems from fictional claims. Even in the storyline, Dominik served time in prison for a few hours before being bailed by The Eradicator.

WWE WrestleMania 39: Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik Mysterio in an emphatic fashion

The younger Mysterio constantly took shots at the Mysterio family, which caused The Master of 619 to lash out during an episode of SmackDown. Rey reached his breaking point when Dom had the audacity to yell at his mother in front of the WWE Universe.

Rey Mysterio accepted the challenge made by Dominik, setting up their fight for WrestleMania 39, in which the Hall of Famer defeated his son.

Bad Bunny assisted The Master of the 619 by not allowing Dom to play foul with a steel chain. Rey capitalized on his distracted opponent by planting his finisher and followed it with a dive from the top rope to get a three count.

Despite constant interference from Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Finn Balor, Rey succeeded in beating some respect into Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39. He was joined by the newly formed LWO stable in his victory celebrations as well as his family members Aalyah and Angie.

It remains to be seen how the father-son storyline moves forward. A fight at Backlash could be on the cards.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes