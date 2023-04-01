"I can't believe this is real"- Zelina Vega shares a heartfelt note on social media after becoming a member of LWO

WWE star Zelina Vega shared a heartfelt note on social media after becoming a member of the stable LWO (Latino World Order).

The stable Latino World Order existed back in 1998 and 1999 and was led by the late Eddie Guerrero. On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, while Legado Del Fantasma (Zelina, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza) were backstage and extended their support to Rey Mysterio, the latter thanked them by giving them LWO T-shirts, hinting at re-forming the stable.

Taking to Twitter, Vega showcased her gratitude after becoming a part of the new stable alongside her childhood hero, Rey Mysterio.

She mentioned watching Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio at Halloween Havoc 1997 when she was seven years old. The former women's tag team champion could not believe she was in the LWO.

"No words.. I can’t believe this is real. Alongside my childhood hero in @reymysterio.. going from that 7 year old kid watching Halloween Havoc Eddie V Rey.. to now.. I AM IN THE #LWO ?! Honored is an understatement. @wwe," wrote Zelina.

Zelina Vega shared her honest opinion on working with Rey Mysterio

The 2021 Queen's Crown winner recently shared her honest opinion on working alongside Rey Mysterio in WWE.

While speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Zelina Vega recalled how she had watched the match between Eddie Guerrero and Rey with her father at Halloween Havoc and is now working alongside her hero.

The SmackDown star further added that it was a dream-come-true moment for her to be working alongside the recently inducted Hall of Famer.

"I look back at watching Halloween Havoc with my dad and watch Eddie and Rey go at it, and now to be standing alongside Rey is like.., what other job do you get to bring your eight-year self with you for the ride? It's crazy, so I don't know. I'm speechless, I guess, in some ways, because I still can't believe it's happening. I'm like, 'we're here, right? This is real, this is like a thing,'" said Zelina Vega.

With Rey set to take on Dominik at WrestleMania 39, it remains to be seen whether Legado Del Fantasma will make their presence felt.

