"I'm speechless" - SmackDown Superstar comments on sharing a ring with Rey Mysterio in WWE (Exclusive)

Zelina Vega recently commented on sharing a ring with Rey Mysterio on SmackDown as part of the latter's heated feud with his son, Dominik Mysterio.

Rey and Dominik are set to collide on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 in what promises to be an emotional and high-voltage contest. Legado Del Fantasma temporarily sided with Rey Mysterio as part of the feud due to the number advantage Dominik Mysterio had, thanks to his Judgment Day stablemates on his side.

Zelina Vega, who's the mouthpiece of Legado Del Fantasma, got the chance to share a ring with Rey on a couple of occasions on SmackDown.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Vega recalled watching the WWE legend's match against Eddie Guerrero at Halloween Havoc 1997 as a kid.

The 32-year-old added that it was surreal to share a ring with Rey Mysterio and that it took her a little while to comprehend that it was real.

"I look back at watching Halloween Havoc with my dad and watch Eddie and Rey go at it, and now to be standing alongside Rey is like.., what other job do you get to bring your eight-year self with you for the ride? It's crazy, so I don't know. I'm speechless, I guess, in some ways, because I still can't believe it's happening. I'm like, 'we're here, right? This is real, this is like a thing,'" said Zelina Vega. (1:30 - 1:52)

Rey Mysterio is looking to retire when he turns 50

The Lucha Libre legend, who's set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 39, recently discussed his retirement plans in an interview. The 48-year-old veteran explained that he was aiming to hang up his boots at 50.

“I think I do have a number and I want to keep it at that and my number is 50,” Mysterio said. “I’m hoping at 50 I can go ahead and say it’s been an incredible ride and I think it’s time for me to step back now.”

Going by his comments, Rey Mysterio has only a limited number of matches left in his arsenal. It remains to be seen how things pan out at WrestleMania, where his son, Dominik, will leave no stone unturned to take him down.

