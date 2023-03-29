Current WWE Superstar details plans for retirement ahead of WrestleMania clash

Only a few days remain before WWE heads to the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California for WrestleMania 39. Ahead of a grand week for him, soon-to-be Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio revealed the point in his career when he wants to retire.

The Lucha Libre legend agreed to face his son Dominik Mysterio after the latter pushed him to the limit on the latest episode of SmackDown. Dom has been at loggerheads with his father for a while since the former joined The Judgment Day. After ex-con Dom insulted his mother, Angie, and sister, Aalyah, Mysterio hit him across the face and accepted the challenge.

In an interview with the New York Post, Rey Mysterio talked about getting inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and how he felt when Triple H brought it up to him. Furthermore, The Biggest Little Man of WWE, who is 48 years old, implied that he has two years left as an in-ring competitor.

“I think I do have a number and I want to keep it at that and my number is 50,” Mysterio said. “I’m hoping at 50 I can go ahead and say it’s been an incredible ride and I think it’s time for me to step back now.”

The three-time world champion will turn 49 on December 11 this year, meaning he will most likely hang up his boots by the end of next year, or perhaps on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed the reason he wants Konnan to induct him

Rey Mysterio made his WWE debut on the July 25, 2002, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, defeating Chavo Guerrero. The same year, he turned heads and attracted millions of fans all over the world with his incredible performance against Kurt Angle at Summerslam, followed by forming a tag team with Edge.

Prior to this remarkable introduction to the WWE Universe, Rey Mysterio was a popular name in the cruiserweight division of ECW and WCW in the mid-90s. Konnan, who is also a WCW legend, has long been friends with Mysterio. He was also instrumental in bringing Rey from Mexico to the USA.

During the same interview with the New York Post, Mysterio revealed why he wanted Konnan to induct him into the Hall of Fame, after rumors of the same spread.

“I’ve known Konnan since I was 12 years old,” Mysterio said. “He’s opened up most of the doors in my career from AAA, to ECW to WCW. If that wouldn’t have happened, I could have been a good wrestler, a good local wrestler in Tijuana. But especially back then in the early ’90s you had to use your connections, if you had any, to try and get into certain places and Konnan was that person.”

The crowd has been clamoring for Rey Mysterio to face his son and teach the latter a lesson. Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer recently broke character to praise his son's growth over the last year.

Drawing exceptional heel heat, Dominik Mysterio is despised on-screen for how he treats the soon-to-be Hall of Famer. For the very same reason, the clash between the Mysterios on The Grandest Stage of Them All is perhaps one of the most anticipated bouts on the card.

Who are you rooting for in this contest? Rey Mysterio or Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below.

