Rey Mysterio reveals what Triple H told him after he found out about his WWE Hall of Fame induction

Former world champion Rey Mysterio recently disclosed his conversation with Triple H when he learned that the company was interested in inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Master of the 619 has had a very successful career in pro wrestling. He's won the Royal Rumble, held the WWE Championship, and has headlined numerous events. He has also shared the ring with countless legends, including the late great Eddie Guerrero, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels.

During a recent interview with The New York Post, Rey Mysterio revealed that Triple H was the person who informed him about his WWE Hall of Fame induction. He was worried that it meant he would have to retire, but The Game told him that was not the case.

“I was pulled aside by Triple H and he mentioned to me, ‘Rey, we would love to induct you into the Hall of Fame,” Mysterio said. “It was very shocking to me. It was like, ‘Wow.’ I remember the first words that came out of my mouth were just like, ‘I’m not ready to retire.’ He’s like, ‘No, it’s not like that,'" said Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio also commented on his legacy

The Master of the 619 is one of the most beloved superstars in the history of WWE. He is also regarded as one of the most versatile performers to have ever graced the ring.

Rey Mysterio stated that when he eventually hangs up his wrestling boots, he wants to be remembered for the moments and matches that he had in the ring.

“When people talk about Rey Mysterio, the first thing that I would love for them to have is a big smile on their face, their brain saying, ‘Man, he gave us some of the most incredible matches and always kept us off our seat from the moment he walked into the ring till the moment he walked out.”

The former WWE Champion is currently slated to face his son Dominik at WrestleMania 39, in the same week that he'll be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

What's your favorite Mysterio moment in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes