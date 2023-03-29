Rey Mysterio is set to teach his son, Dominik, a lesson at WrestleMania 39, but is secretly quite proud of him as he recently praised him.

Dominik seems to have pushed his father's buttons too hard and gotten him to accept his challenge for a singles match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Judgment Day member has been adamant about making Rey Mysterio's life hell and torturing him since they officially split up at Clash at the Castle in 2022.

But it's clear that no matter how much bad blood has been raised onscreen, Rey Mysterio is pleased to see how far his son has come. In an interview with WESH News 2, the iconic luchador was asked how he felt about Dominik's character growth, with Rey stating that he's proud of all the progress.

"Incredible. You can only imagine the pride that I feel watching him on TV. I’m on SmackDown, he’s on Raw, so to be able to just sit down at home with my wife and view his matches, hear his promos, just witness his growth throughout the past year and a half [or] year since we were separated, every now and then, I’ll look at my wife and go, ‘Wow, could you believe how much he’s grown, and how good he’s getting?’ I hear it, I hear the buzz. I see what’s going on, so that makes me feel extremely proud of his work." (H/T Fightful)

Rey also noted that it was very hard for Dominik at first to step out of the looming shadow cast due to his legacy, but is now coming into his own.

"It was very hard for him to walk in my footsteps or be in my shadow because of what I’ve created for the past 34 years. So it’s beautiful, man. I am truly blessed to be able to see his growth and just enjoy watching him," Rey Mysterio said.

Rey Mysterio got ambushed by Dominik on Monday Night RAW

The father-son rivalry is officially about to reach its climax at this year's WrestleMania as Rey Mysterio takes on his son in a singles match.

Leading up to their match, the former WWE Champion faced off against Judgment Day's Damian Priest. The match was hard-fought from both parties but in the end, Rey almost won after nailing Priest with a 619 but was sent crashing down to the mat by Dominik before he could hit a splash from the top rope.

Dominik proceeded to viciously attack his father but was interrupted shortly by the appearance of Legado Del Fantasma. The faction came to Rey Mysterio's aid and quickly drove off the attackers.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



All this being accomplished in only 12 HOURS



Deserved.



#WrestleMania Rey Mysterio finally striking his son Dominik has gained nearly 17 MILLION views across all official WWE related social platforms.All this being accomplished in only 12 HOURSDeserved. Rey Mysterio finally striking his son Dominik has gained nearly 17 MILLION views across all official WWE related social platforms.All this being accomplished in only 12 HOURS 🔥🔥🔥Deserved.#WrestleMania https://t.co/fOGCuMUdIU

The encounter between the two has been building up for quite some time, and will definitely be one that fans will not want to miss.

Who do you think will come out on top at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your predictions in the comment section!

