Megastar returns to WWE after 14 months at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 Night One wasn't necessarily filled with returns, but there was one that was not only important, but it made a big difference in the Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio match. By now, you would have guessed that it was megastar Bad Bunny, who returned in a commentary role at WrestleMania 39 but did so much more.

As you may know, Bad Bunny has had a good relationship with WWE for a couple of years now. His last appearance on WWE TV was all the way back in the 2022 Royal Rumble when he was one of the last contestants in the match won by Brock Lesnar. Bad Bunny is the most streamed artist in the world, making him a music megastar.

A month before his appearance at WWE Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, megastar Bad Bunny returned to WWE TV after 14 months to do commentary in Spanish. But that wasn't all that he did.

Bad Bunny would also be the one to stop Dominik Mysterio from using a chain - a move that would have guaranteed him victory against his father Rey Mysterio. The Rapper ran out of the commentary table and held the chain before snatching it away.

The distraction allowed the Hall of Famer to take advantage and pin his son to get some retribution after months and months of abuse. It was a feel-good moment:

