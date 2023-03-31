WWE has big plans for Rey Mysterio after WrestleMania showdown with Dominik - Reports

WWE superstar and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio could be in for a long, personal rivalry with his son Rey Mysterio.

After weeks of provocation, Rey finally snapped last Friday and accepted Dominik's challenge for a match at WrestleMania. This was brought on by Dom being extremely disrespectful towards his mother and sister seated at ringside. They were on SmackDown to watch the Master of 619 in action against LA Knight.

Renowned wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter mentioned that Dominik vs. Rey could be a long feud. He detailed that the masked luchador's task was to help elevate his son as a top heel through their WrestleMania encounter.

"This is not a one-and-done. So Dominik could either win, or he could lose, but then come back, leaving Rey laid out to keep this going. Rey is one of the best ever. He knows his job in this feud and match is to make his son a star. And that’s the goal of the match - to make Dominik a superstar heel. He doesn’t necessarily have to win the match. Part of Mania is putting faces over and blow-offs. In this case, that shouldn’t be the goal." (H/T Ringside News)

Dominik and Rhea Ripley destroyed Rey Mysterio merchandise

The nefarious duo of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley invaded the WWE WrestleMania Superstore in Los Angeles this week.

The duo targeted Rey Mysterio and Charlotte Flair's merchandise and destroyed several t-shirts and other items put up for sale in the Superstore. Dom continued the disrespect by using black spray paint over his dad's face on one of the hoardings.

The two stars also hopped on to an iconic lowrider once driven by the late great Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. They then left the stand, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

