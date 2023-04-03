Triple H confirms Shane McMahon has suffered a serious injury after WrestleMania mishap

Shane McMahon made a surprise return at WrestleMania 39, and sadly for the veteran, he was hurt during his impromptu match against The Miz. During the post-WrestleMania press conference, Triple H revealed that Shane O'Mac had torn his quad at the mega show.

As promised, WWE had a few swerves in store for WrestleMania as Shane McMahon returned for the first time since his unceremonious exit at Royal Rumble 2022.

Vince McMahon's son competed in a bout against The Miz. During a leapfrog early on in the match, he seemed to have landed awkwardly on his knee. The self-proclaimed "Best in the World" could not continue performing as WWE's medical team helped him to the backstage area.

While reviewing the matches during the post-show presser, Triple H confirmed the fans' worst fears. He announced that his brother-in-law had sustained a legitimately severe injury.

Here's what the Chief Content Officer had to say regarding Shane McMahon's status:

"Unfortunately, Shane tore his quad early in the match, and not that it was going to be a long match, probably, but going down with a torn quad." [From 27:53 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Triple H reacts to Snoop Dogg's clever improvisation after Shane McMahon's injury

The unannounced match between The Miz and Shane McMahon was heading for a disaster after the unforeseen injury before Snoop Dogg showcased his ingenuity in the ring.

The legendary rapper got involved in the match-up and landed a punch on The Miz before delivering a comical People's Elbow to the A-Lister. Snoop got the three-count over The Miz, and several fans praised the musician for showing incredible presence of mind to save a match that was destined to fall flat.

Triple H tipped his hat to Snoop Dogg and said he had a newfound respect for the WWE Hall of Famer for what he did at WrestleMania 39.

"My hats off to Snoop. Just picking it up and just like, 'Ahh, he's hurt, alright, I'll fix that.' He's a natural-born entertainer. Umm, you know, I've known Snoop for years in this environment, and what kind of a fan he is, but, man, tonight he put himself, from a respect factor for me, he put himself on a different playing field for me. I know a lot of guys have been in the business for a long time, and if that would have happened, they'd be like, 'What do we do?'" [28:00 - 28:42]

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its best wishes to Shane O'Mac and hopes he recovers quickly.

