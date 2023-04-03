WrestleMania 39 Night Two saw a massive surprise return in the form of Shane McMahon. The former Commissioner of SmackDown returned after almost a year during the segment between The Miz and Snoop Dogg. However, his grand return turned into misery as he may have injured himself.

Shane McMahon and The Miz started an impromptu match but within the first few seconds, Shane seemed to hurt his knee and went down on the mat. He was then taken out of the ring, and Snoop Dogg improvised to continue the segment.

Following his apparent unexpected injury, McMahon was taken out of the ring and escorted backstage through the crowd by WWE's medical staff and security.

Check out the photo and footage of the same below:

Shane McMahon can thankfully be seen walking with some support rather than being stretched out.

As of the writing of this article, the exact details of McMahon's injury are not known.

As for the remaining segment, Snoop Dogg showed great presence of mind as he called an audible and went on to attack The Miz himself. He then delivered a People's Elbow, the famous move of The Rock, to The Miz and went on to pin the A-lister.

