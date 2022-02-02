Vince McMahon makes a big decision on Shane McMahon's WWE future after backstage heat - Reports

The WWE Universe was treated to a surprise in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match when Shane McMahon made a return as an entrant. There were plans for the boss's son to be placed on RAW and even compete in the Elimination Chamber Match and at WrestleMania 38. These plans have now been scrapped.

These are reportedly the consequences of Shane McMahon's behavior as a producer for the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Ringside News reported that McMahon wanted the match to be booked mainly around him and also openly buried Jamie Noble.

It's now being reported that Shane has been "quietly let go" by his father Vince McMahon's company because of his actions.

"Vince had no choice. Shane created chaos, had everyone in an uproar, pissed off everyone in the Rumble, openly buried other producers, and was changing things that Vince wanted. Vince had no other choice but to send him home." revealed RSN.

Furthermore, it's been reported that the writers have been told quietly that there will be no more creative discussions about Shane McMahon moving forward. So it seems that every plan for him has been scrapped and the writers will be moving in a different direction.

Shane McMahon's relationship with Vince McMahon's WWE going forward?

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier There is a lot going on with Shane McMahon. He is now off RAW, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania.



It's certainly disappointing to see the relationship between Shane and Vince McMahon disintegrating. Shane O' Mac's return was supposed to set up an intriguing storyline which placed him as a heel on RAW leading into the Elimination Chamber and moving onto WrestleMania 38.

Now that he has been let go after being back for only one night, it's hard to say if he's ever going to return. But it's been reported that Vince was left with no choice due to the amount of heat surrounding Shane in the company.

The high-flying McMahon has not worked with WWE for some time now. It remains to be seen where Shane will go from here, with his position in the company compromised more than ever.

Do you think Vince McMahon made the right decision by taking this action against his son Shane? Sound off below in the comments section.

