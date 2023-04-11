Vince McMahon's status for WWE RAW revealed - Reports

Vince McMahon's status for tonight's edition of WWE RAW has been revealed.

The former WWE CEO returned to the company earlier this year after he was unanimously elected as Executive Chairman of the Board. UFC's parent company, Endeavor, recently merged with the promotion, and the 77-year-old seemingly got much of his creative power back.

Mr. McMahon was reportedly backstage for last week's RAW after WrestleMania, and the show received negative reviews from the WWE Universe. He apparently did not make the trip to this past Friday's episode of SmackDown and will reportedly not be at RAW tonight.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Vince McMahon did not travel to Seattle tonight for RAW.

"Vince isn't at Raw live in Seattle," tweeted Dave Meltzer.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Vince isn't at Raw live in Seattle. Vince isn't at Raw live in Seattle.

Meltzer then responded to a fan and said Vince will still work at a remote location tonight.

"It's not a big deal he's still working via remote," added Meltzer.

Former WWE writer pokes fun at Vince McMahon's mustache

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently mocked Vince McMahon for his new mustache.

McMahon's mustache has taken the wrestling world by storm since it was unveiled during a recent interview on CNBC following the merger with Endeavor. Vince's shocking new look caused many fans to rush to social media to share their reactions.

Vince Russo shared his reaction to McMahon's mustache on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3. During the episode, Russo claimed Vince's mustache was ridiculous and would have to have a conversation with the former CEO if he ever ran into him.

"The guy [Vince McMahon] looks freaking ridiculous. I mean, I'm sorry, bro. Literally. This is nothing I'm saying behind his back. If I were ever to run into him, my first question would be literally like, 'Bro, what are we doing here?' I mean, come on, man." [From 02:03 – 02:24]

You can check out the episode in the video below:

Wrestling fans have mostly enjoyed Triple H's vision for the product and are hopeful for the future, with The Game serving as Chief Content Officer. Only time will tell if Vince can remain on the sidelines creatively or will start showing up for every show again down the line.

Do you think Vince McMahon will eventually take over creative again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes