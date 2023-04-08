"The guy looks freaking ridiculous" – Vince McMahon's new look criticized by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon's jet-black hair and mustache have been the talk of the wrestling world over the last week. Former WWE writer Vince Russo is the latest person to give his thoughts on the 77-year-old's unexpected appearance change.

McMahon recently appeared on CNBC alongside Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel to discuss WWE's sale. After the interview aired, fans took to social media to comment on the WWE Executive Chairman's new look.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3, Russo did not hold back when discussing McMahon's facial hair:

"The guy looks freaking ridiculous. I mean, I'm sorry, bro. Literally. This is nothing I'm saying behind his back. If I were ever to run into him, my first question would be literally like, 'Bro, what are we doing here?' I mean, come on, man." [2:03 – 2:24]

Russo added that McMahon thinks he is "immortal" in the same way that he presented Hulk Hogan as a larger-than-life superstar in the 1980s:

"The Immortal Hulk Hogan, bro, that came from Vince McMahon. It was the Immortal Vince McMahon. Vince thought he was immortal. 'You're not allowed to sneeze. There is no sick. I don't wear a coat in the winter.' Vince McMahon thought he was immortal. There's only one problem with that, bro. You can work out until the cows come home. You can be Jack LaLanne and work out until you're 90 years old, but every morning when you're getting up and that mug is in the mirror and your hair's getting silver and everything's falling, there's no working out the face." [3:06 – 3:46]

Vince Russo speculates on why Vince McMahon grew a mustache

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow recorded a podcast with Vince Russo shortly after Vince McMahon debuted his new look on television.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Vince McMahon with a moustache is something I will never get used to. Vince McMahon with a moustache is something I will never get used to. https://t.co/X3hCSWXd4b

Russo said Snow speculated that McMahon might have changed his appearance to impress a new girlfriend:

"Al says, bro, he's got a chippy. He's got a girlfriend, man, and he's trying to stay young. Bro, she's gotta be at least 25 years his junior. Vince ain't gonna date anybody over 50. Come on, bro. Al thinks it's because young Vince has a girlfriend." [3:55 – 4:21]

