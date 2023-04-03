 Vince McMahon breaks silence regarding his previous allegations before leaving WWE

Vince McMahon made waves in the world of sports entertainment when Endeavor announced that WWE and UFC were coming together. Today, McMahon broke silence regarding his previous allegations, which led to him leaving the company.

In June 2022, the Wall Street Journal released a report which stated that the WWE board launched an investigation against Vince McMahon over alleged misconduct which forced him to step back and retire from his position. The case was settled earlier this year.

Speaking on CNBC, Scott Wapner asked McMahon about his legacy and the regrets he has made over the last year regarding his retirement in 2022 and the misconduct allegations. Here's what the former CEO of WWE had to say:

"Well, let me just say I've made mistakes, obviously, in both personally and professionally through my 50 year career. I've owned up to every single one of them and moved on. I'm not sure about the legacy stuff, I'm not gonna write it. So I don't know. I don't know. I want to say, as someone who had an extraordinary amount of fun, great passion for what they did and wound up with the biggest deal he's ever done in his life."

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon returned to the company to take up a new position as the Executive Chairman of the Board. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the company.

