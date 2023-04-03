"Makes me uncomfortable" - Twitter goes into a frenzy with reactions to Vince McMahon's mustache 

While the big news is WWE being acquired by Endeavor Group in a multi-billion dollar deal, some fans just can't get enough of Vince McMahon's new mustache.

In a recent appearance on CNBC, McMahon, and Endeavor Group CEO Ari Emanuel discussed the global juggernaut's purchase. From Vince's role within the company in the future, to WWE's merger with UFC, which Endeavor also owns, the interview revealed many details about the deal.

Despite the enormity of the situation, some fans just can't take their eyes away from Vince McMahon's new mustache. Considering the 77-year-old has never sported such a look in the past, his makeover has gotten Twitter buzzing.

Many users pointed out just how bizarre the former WWE CEO looked with the mustache. One went as far as to say that his mustache needs to be outlawed. Check out some of the hilarious Twitter reactions below:

Joe Cunningham @JoePCunningham Vince McMahon’s mustache is the heel of this Merger with Endeavor storyline. Vince McMahon’s mustache is the heel of this Merger with Endeavor storyline. https://t.co/3lwysd9Z5G

Doug Rush @TheDougRush Vince McMahon looks so weird with that mustache.

Vince McMahon looks so weird with that mustache.https://t.co/ZnVEw2yF3n

Brian Campbell @BCampbell Vince McMahon's mustache needs to be outlawed in at least 50 states. Vince McMahon's mustache needs to be outlawed in at least 50 states.

DXKramer @DXKramer Vince McMahon with a mustache makes me UNCOMFORTABLE! Vince McMahon with a mustache makes me UNCOMFORTABLE!

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN Why isn’t CNBC asking about Vince McMahon’s mustache? People want to know!!!! Why isn’t CNBC asking about Vince McMahon’s mustache? People want to know!!!!

Adam KBerg 🦬 @ajkberg I can’t take Vince McMahon serious with the mustache I can’t take Vince McMahon serious with the mustache

Smoooove @AyoSmoooove 🤣 🤣 I STILL CAN'T GET OVER VINCE MCMAHON'S MUSTACHE AND BLEACHED DARK HAIR AND BROWS



GET THE IMAGE OUTTA MY HEAD PLEASE !!! OMGI STILL CAN'T GET OVER VINCE MCMAHON'S MUSTACHE AND BLEACHED DARK HAIR AND BROWSGET THE IMAGE OUTTA MY HEAD PLEASE !!! OMG 😂🤣😂🤣😂I STILL CAN'T GET OVER VINCE MCMAHON'S MUSTACHE AND BLEACHED DARK HAIR AND BROWSGET THE IMAGE OUTTA MY HEAD PLEASE !!!

Phil @SweetPepperKing Vince McMahon with a 10 out of 10 mustache. Vince McMahon with a 10 out of 10 mustache.

R.O.C. @hardROClife Vince Mcmahon mustache straight out of the guild of calamitous intent Vince Mcmahon mustache straight out of the guild of calamitous intent

Vince McMahon on his creative involvement in WWE

In the chat with CNBC, Vince McMahon was quizzed about whether he would have any influence over WWE's creative decisions following the purchase. McMahon revealed that while he would have a say in the overall direction, he wouldn't be involved in the day-to-day booking decisions.

"Yes and no. On a higher level, yes. In the weeds, no. Can't do that," said Mr. McMahon.

Since the last few years of the 77-year-old's time as the chief booker in WWE was controversial, to say the least, his comments have already led to fan furor. It now remains to be seen what changes will go down in the promotion now that the blockbuster deal with Endeavor has been made public.

What do you make of McMahon's hilarious new mustache? Are you excited about WWE's merger with UFC and a possible crossover between the two companies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

