[WATCH] Vince McMahon reveals how much creative control he has in WWE in a major statement after UFC merger

WWE's Executive Chairman Vince McMahon has made a major statement about his involvement in the creative following the announcement of the promotion's sale to Endeavor.

The inevitable finally happened today as WWE has officially been sold to Endeavor - the parent company of the world's largest MMA promotion UFC. Following this, WWE and UFC will be merged into one publicly traded company.

Ari Emanuel will serve as the chief executive of both Endeavor and the new WWE/UFC company, while Vince McMahon will be the new organization's chairman. As for Nick Khan, he will be the president of WWE, while Dana White will be the president of UFC.

During an exclusive interview on CNBC to discuss the big announcement, Vince McMahon was asked if he would be as involved in the creative once again as he has been in the past. Replying to this, McMahon stated that he would be engaged on a higher level but would not go into the minute details.

"Yes and no. On a higher level, yes. In the weeds, no. Can't do that," said Mr. McMahon.

Vince McMahon's message to the WWE roster after the UFC merger deal

According to a report by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Vince McMahon sent out the following message to the WWE roster and corporate employees earlier today following the announcement of the promotion's sale.

"I’m excited to announce that WWE has entered into a partnership with Endeavor to create a one-of-a-kind company that will bring together two global sports and entertainment powerhouses: WWE and UFC. The historic alliance of these two formidable institutions has the potential to unlock vast growth opportunities for both organizations and generate an optimal outcome for our employees, shareholders, fans, and other stakeholders. We are huge admirers of the work Endeavor has done to grow the UFC brand, and they will be the perfect partner to help supercharge our growth at WWE," McMahon noted.

It was earlier reported that Mr. McMahon was backstage at WrestleMania 39, supervising the show and giving directions and comments through headsets.

Roman Reigns retaining his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship over Cody Rhodes last night led to speculations of McMahon having a say in the decision. However, reports have stated that he wasn't involved in the creative process for the bout.

