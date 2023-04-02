The Night One of WrestleMania 39 is in the history books now and what an incredible show that was. Fans all around the globe are praising WWE and Triple H for the same. However, we now have an interesting report on how Vince McMahon was also involved backstage at the Show of Shows.

Vince McMahon stepped down as WWE CEO and Chairman last year after multiple allegations against him. Following that, Triple H took over as the head of creative and became the Chief Content Officer.

Earlier this year, Mr. McMahon leveraged his majority shareholder position to once again become the WWE Executive Chairman. Ever since, fans have been wondering whether he is once again getting involved in the creative direction of the company, but reports have suggested that's not the case.

PWInsider Elite has now reported that Vince McMahon was backstage at WrestleMania 39 and had his own office near the Gorilla Position. Additionally, he was on the headset giving directions and comments throughout the night, supervising the show. This will surely raise questions about how involved Vince is once again in WWE's creative direction and storyline booking.

The WWE Chairman was earlier in news for debuting his new mustache look during last night's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Vince McMahon competed last year at WrestleMania

WrestleMania 38 last year saw the unexpected in-ring return of Vince McMahon. The then 76-year-old star looked to be in great shape physically. He surprised everyone by officially competing and defeating Pat McAfee.

Following his match, Stone Cold Steve Austin came out to the ring and in his iconic fashion delivered a Stunner to the WWE boss.

Mr. McMahon has been away from WWE television for a long time now, last appearing on an episode of SmackDown last year following the allegations against him. It is to be seen how his role with the company changes in the coming days. It will be interesting to see if he will continue to get creatively involved backstage in future shows and events after WrestleMania 39.

