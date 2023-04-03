How much did WWE sell for? All you need to know about Endeavor's latest buy

One of the biggest questions wrestling fans are probably wondering is how much did WWE sell for after they were acquired by Endeavor, the company that also handles UFC. Due to the history and mainstream attention of the Stamford-based promotion, it's no wonder the number was higher than the reported asking price.

For those wondering how much did WWE sell for, it was valued at $9.3 billion. This was more than the asking price Vince McMahon was reportedly looking for when the company was put up for sale earlier this year, which was at $9 billion. Although the Stamford-based promotion has already been sold, Vince will remain in the ranks.

After Endeavor bought the wrestling company, it was announced that WWE and UFC will merge into one company. At the moment, there is no name for the more than $21 billion valued company just yet, but those in charge have already been announced.

Ari Emanuel will be the CEO of the new company, as well as Endeavor. Vince McMahon will be the Executive Chairman of the Board, Mark Shapiro as President and COO, Dana White as UFC President, and Nick Khan as WWE President.

Vince returned to the company earlier this year after he initially retired in July 2022. During his absence, Stephanie McMahon took his place as Chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE. She stepped down when her father returned.

How much did WWE sell for: Vince McMahon comments on his creative role at the Stamford-based promotion

After reports of a sale that has made rounds in the past few months, one of the main talking points was McMahon's role in the company, with Triple H now in charge of creative. It was stated that despite Vince's return, The King of Kings retained his role as the head of creative, but it looks like there might be some slight changes now.

Ari Emanuel and Vince McMahon recently appeared on CNBC to talk about the new deal. When the Executive Chairman was asked if he was going to be involved in creative, Vince hinted that he might not be involved regularly, but that he would be present "on a higher level."

The merger between the Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Wrestling Entertainment will most likely result in noticeable changes in the future, and the chances of stars in both brands have a higher possibility of interacting more. Still, it remains to be seen what the new deal will hold for both companies.

