WWE Sale News: How much money does Vince McMahon want for his company? Astonishing price revealed

The latest plans for a WWE sale under the leadership of Vince McMahon have gained impetus. The Executive Chairman is currently consulting with business firms such as JP Morgan and logically plans to pursue the sale before the media rights negotiations in October this year.

So, how much is Vince McMahon's asking price for a potential WWE sale? According to Lucas Shaw of Bloomberg, the former CEO is asking for a whopping sum of $9 billion USD. It is 37% higher than WWE’s current market value, fluctuating around $6.5 billion.

The report also clarified the companies that are eager about a WWE sale. Walt Disney Co., Amazon, Comcast's NBCUniversal Media, FOX, and Endeavor Group are in the bidding race. Interestingly, it was also mentioned that the company is in the "early stages" of renewing its TV deals with FOX and Comcast.

However, Vince McMahon may not find a suitable buyer to fulfil his multi-billion dollar wish. Lucas Shaw described how the global economy and other factors did not make McMahon's request a reasonable amount.

"(Vince) McMahon may not find many buyers eager to pay his price considering the shaky global economy and rising interest rates," the report mentioned. "A valuation of $9 billion amounts to about seven times the company's $1.29 billion in sales last year, and 23 times its adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization, both at the high end for the entertainment industry." (H/T Bleacher Report)

Since the news of the WWE sale broke out at the beginning of this year, the company's stocks have seen a steep rise of 30%. It is currently valued at approximately $86.44.

Last month, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund was thought to be the new owner of WWE, but the reports were debunked. The PIF isn't mentioned in Bloomberg's report, though.

Backstage morale is reportedly waning while Vince McMahon's plans for a WWE sale are taking effect

Vince McMahon's controversial return to the Board of Directors allegedly dampened the morale of the WWE Superstars backstage. The departure of former CEO Stephanie McMahon added to their worries, but things have been going smoothly since then.

However, it was recently reported that the environment in WWE in recent weeks has begun to again feel like "walking on eggshells." The news of the sale has WWE staff worried as they fear they might lose their jobs after the takeover. The pillars of the wrestling entertainment giant are still determining their future role.

Will Vince McMahon get an offer he can't refuse, or will he let WWE be private? Only time will tell.

