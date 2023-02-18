Vince McMahon's asking price for WWE disclosed - Reports

Vince McMahon’s return to WWE has been one of the biggest stories of 2023 so far. He made his return to help facilitate the company’s sale and a new report has revealed what the 77-year-old's asking price is for the global juggernaut.

Mr. McMahon abruptly announced his retirement from the pro wrestling business in July last year after allegations of misconduct. However, he made his return to the company earlier this year, which led to a major shake-up in the backstage staff, including Stephanie McMahon resigning from her position as the co-CEO.

It was noted that Vince reinstated himself as executive chairman in January to oversee the exploration of a potential sale. According to a new report from Bloomberg.com, the 77-year-old is looking to get as much as $9 billion for a potential sale of his wrestling empire.

The report added that while the asking price was 37% greater than the WWE’s $6.5 billion market value, the company has already received a few offers. However, the promotion declined to comment on the situation.

Earlier this year, there were rumors of Vince McMahon selling the company to investors from the Middle East, which caused a major backlash from fans. However, the reports were quickly squashed.

Nick Khan, the current CEO of WWE, has also assured that Vince McMahon will step down from his position if it's in the best interest of the shareholders and the main objective of the latter's return is to maximize the value of any potential transaction.

