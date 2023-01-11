WWE not being sold to Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (exclusive)

Vince McMahon is now officially back in WWE, and it appears that the Executive Chairman has returned in order to approve the sale of the company.

Over the past 24 hours, rumors have circulated regarding the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and the belief that the company is all but sold. This seemingly is not the case, as Sportskeeda can officially reveal that the rumors are false.

Dr. Chris Featherstone reached out to a source within WWE, and Sportskeeda Wrestling can confirm that the Saudi Arabia PIF purchase rumors are not true.

When asked about the backstage morale in WWE currently, the source stated that many employees feel demoralized, but it is "just another day as a WWE employee."

There were rumors from Fightful Select about several WWE Superstars threatening to leave if Saudi Arabia becomes the company owner, as there are many who refuse to make the bi-annual trip to the Middle East.

A🦁 @itsYDG2 CNBC on WWE, where they basically tell wrestling journalists to go F themselves CNBC on WWE, where they basically tell wrestling journalists to go F themselves https://t.co/O6r4IFQg9K

That being said, the company is still for sale, and while the current rumors may not be true, there potentially will be new owners revealed in the near future.

Who would you like to purchase WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes