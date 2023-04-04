Veteran believes top faction's time together in WWE is over (Exclusive)

WWE is set to embark upon a new era after the culmination of WrestleMania 39. Former head writer Vince Russo believes that the new season will see the end of Damage CTRL.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky joined forces at SummerSlam last year. While the group looked set to dominate the women's division, they have been victims of inconsistent bookings and have often lost high-stakes matches. The trio were in action at WrestleMania 39 where they were bested by Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus in a six-woman tag match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that Bayley was missing from this week's RAW when Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky took on Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. The former WWE personality added that he believes that the faction might not last any longer.

"Well here's the interesting part of that. I am assuming Bayley was at WrestleMania. Where was she tonight? I remember specifically we said these women are going to lose the match to the Hall of Famers and then it is going to be the end of Damage CTRL. I know we said that specifically. Where was Bayley tonight when Damage CTRL lost?" [1:08:55 - 1:09:32]

WWE Hall of Famer recently heaped praise on Bayley

Bayley has been a prominent member of WWE's women's division since joining the company. However, since returning from injury, her stint has not gone the way she would have hoped for. The Role Model has failed to come out on top in any of her feuds, including a devastating loss at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Hall of Famer Madusa praised Bayley on Twitter after Damage CTRL's loss at WrestleMania and noted that she was one of the most underappreciated superstars on the roster:

"Just an observation completely out of left field… Can I say @itsBayleyWWEis one of the most talented and most underrated woman’s talent of today. She deserves so much more! OK that’s it..Bayley would definitely be a fun person to have a match with. ❤️," tweeted Madusa.

kaitlyn ☀️💋 @kotashaiz bayley literally does so much for this company and the women’s locker room not even just the main roaster but being there for the nxt women as well. she literally grew up a fan of this company. SHE DESERVES RESPECT. END OF STORY. bayley literally does so much for this company and the women’s locker room not even just the main roaster but being there for the nxt women as well. she literally grew up a fan of this company. SHE DESERVES RESPECT. END OF STORY. https://t.co/x6ffm852eq

The Role Model also recently posted a cryptic tweet, seemingly hinting at the end of the Damage CTRL. It'll be interesting to see what Triple H and Co. have in store for the heel faction if they decide to go their separate ways.

