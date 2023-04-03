"She deserves so much more!" - WWE Hall of Famer praises Bayley after loss at WrestleMania 39

A WWE Hall of Famer praised Bayley after Damage CTRL suffered another loss last night during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Damage CTRL debuted last year at SummerSlam after Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch. Becky turned babyface and stood by The EST's side as the heel trio retreated.

The group seemed like they were going to become a dominant force in the women's division, but that has not been the case at all. The Role Model has not won a match since defeating Mia Yim on a January episode of RAW. Meanwhile, Damage CTRL recently dropped the Women's Tag Team Championships to Lita and Becky Lynch.

After Damage CTRL's loss at WrestleMania, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa took to Twitter to praise The Role Model and added that she was one of the most underrated superstars on the roster:

"Just an observation completely out of left field… Can I say @itsBayleyWWEis one of the most talented and most underrated woman’s talent of today. She deserves so much more! OK that’s it..Bayley would definitely be a fun person to have a match with. ❤️," tweeted Madusa.

Bayley names former WWE Superstar as her dream opponent for WrestleMania

Bayley recently disclosed that a former WWE Superstar would be her dream opponent at WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks is best friends with The Role Model in real life, but made the decision to leave the company last May and now performs as Mercedes Moné in NJPW. Mercedes captured the IWGP Women's Championship by defeating KAIRI last month at Battle in the Valley, and the leader of Damage CTRL was in attendance for the event.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show, the 33-year-old stated that facing Mercedes in a singles match at WrestleMania down the line is a dream match for her:

"One of my dream 'Mania matches was against Lita, and I’m going to get to do that this week so, a singles match with Mercedes [Moné] at 'Mania [has] always been the dream, and I think if I keep doing good here, if I keep making things better, making some changes that need to be changed and make this match special — can show her we could do that and we could do that at 'Mania. I just want her to see that things are good. Just one more time. I’ll wait for you. You wanna wait a few years? That’s fine, I’ll wait for you," said Bayley. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Bayley is on a substantial losing streak that continued last night at WWE WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Damage CTRL moving forward.

