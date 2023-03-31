"I'll wait for you" - Bayley says facing released WWE star at WrestleMania is a dream match for her 

Bayley has named former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Moné as her dream WrestleMania opponent.

The two stars are best friends in real life, and they've been portrayed as both friends and foes on television. The Boss parted ways with the company last year after she and Naomi walked out during an episode of RAW. Moné went on to sign with NJPW/Stardom and is the reigning IWGP Women's Champion.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show, Bayley stated that facing Mercedes Moné in a singles match at WrestleMania is a major goal of hers and that she's waiting for the latter to return to WWE.

"One of my dream 'Mania matches was against Lita and I’m going to get to do that this week so, a singles match with Mercedes [Moné] at 'Mania [has] always been the dream and I think if I keep doing good here, if I keep making things better, making some changes that needs to be changed and make this match special — can show her we could do that and we could do that at 'Mania. I just want her to see that things are good. Just one more time. I’ll wait for you. You wanna wait a few years? That’s fine, I’ll wait for you," said Bayley. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Bayley reflects on her match against Mercedes Moné at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 2015

The Role Model and Mercedes Moné put on a classic match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015. The bout changed the landscape of women's wrestling. Many fans regard it as the best women's match in WWE history.

Bayley reflected on the bout and shared that at the time, she didn't know the impact the match would have.

"As far as Sasha [Banks] and I in [TakeOver] Brooklyn, what we’re doing right now, I didn’t think it was gonna change everything or make this big impact, as big of an impact as it did, which I’m so blessed for," she said.

The Damage CTRL leader is currently set to team up with her stablemates IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to take on Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 39.

