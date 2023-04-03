Bayley had an incredible night at WrestleMania 39, where she got to face her childhood idols Trish Stratus and Lita in a six-woman tag team match. Ultimately though, she came up short and has now sent a cryptic message which has worried fans.

Bayley, alongside Damage CTRL, had targeted Becky Lynch since the latter's return to WWE. However, what she was not banking on was that two legends would return to support Lynch. Stratus and Lita's returns definitely put a wrench in the former Hugger's plans, but she didn't give up.

Instead, constant brawls and attacks between the two sides led to a six-woman match at WrestleMania. At the end of the night, Damage CTRL lost.

Quiet since her loss on WWE's biggest stage of the year, the former Hugger has finally broken her silence. In a cryptic tweet, she said that sometimes the most romantic love stories come to an end. She ended it by saying, "Bye."

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end.



Fans were not having it, with them drawing the worst conclusions from Bayley's tweet.

magaly @hwngchn @itsBayleyWWE now what do you mean by that.. BAYLEY @itsBayleyWWE now what do you mean by that.. BAYLEY https://t.co/uAPIGRruqd

What Bayley appeared to mean through her cryptic tweet seemingly saying goodbye to fans

While fans may have assumed the worst from her tweets, those who follow her on Instagram might have a different perspective.

For the past few days leading into this week, Bayley has been posting regularly on Instagram, looking back at the past few WrestleMania events, calling her journey a love story.

She said in a post before the event that she was in love with the journey that she had been on. She said that no matter what was put in her path, she was not stopped and that she would not be stopped by Lynch, Stratus, or Lita either.

"There is absolutely NOTHING in this world like this place. I’ve felt everything…confusion, disappointment, hopeless, but above all…LOVE. I love this. Love isn’t always happy, love isn’t always kind. It’s not rainbows and butterflies and smiles and flowers. We get let down in love. We even let ourselves down in love. We’re sometimes alone in love. But damn is it all worth it to just hold on to that love. A pandemic, a let down, an injury, cannot stop my loveeeee."

She also talked about thanking her childhood heroes.

"All of these things brought us to TOMORROW. I get to walk into Wrestlemania in front of 75,000+ people alongside two women that have walked similar paths, have felt similar feelings…..and we’re going to thank our 2 childhood heroes for inspiring us to get to this point in our lives where we can now kick their a** out of OUR RING FOR GOOD AND THEY CAN TAKE THAT IDIOT WHO THINKS HER SH*T DON’T STINK WITH THEM!!!!!!!!"

After the defeat, though, she has now made one more Instagram post around the same time she posted on Twitter. This journey, which she called a 'love story,' is seemingly at an end.

What that means for Bayley's future in WWE, or the future of Damage CTRL, is unclear at this point. But it seems that something big is about to change.

