WWE could make huge change to an upcoming historic event because of Roman Reigns - Reports

Roman Reigns is unquestionably the biggest star in WWE right now. The Bloodline leader is closing in on 1000 days as the Universal Champion, and this statistic could cause a major change in the company’s plans regarding the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, if recent reports are to be believed.

WWE is set to host the King and Queen of the Ring PLE on May 27 this year. It will be the first dedicated King of the Ring event since 2015, which was a network exclusive. It will also be the first to be broadcast on PPV/PLE since the 2002 edition.

Roman Reigns has always been involved in major matches at events in Saudi Arabia, and this year's edition is not expected to be any different. With The Tribal Chief unlikely to lose a match until the show, he will complete 1000 days as the Universal Champion at the historic event.

According to Xero News, the aforementioned stat could lead to a change in the PLE's name. The news source reported that WWE is considering renaming King and Queen of the Ring to Night of Champions due to the planned 1000-day celebration for Reigns.

Roman Reigns' former rival could also be present at the upcoming WWE PLE

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the mountain for over three years. The Tribal Chief has taken down a plethora of stars during this time, including the 16-time world champion John Cena.

The Cenation leader last competed inside a WWE ring at WrestleMania 39, where he faced off against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Cena had the match won when he made Theory tap out. However, the referee was down at the time, which allowed the 25-year-old to escape the loss. Theory then hit Cena below the belt and delivered A-Town Down to pick up the biggest victory of his career.

According to Xero News, there are plans for Cena to return to action in Saudi Arabia. However, it's still unknown who he will face at the event. It should however be noted that Cena has refused to travel for Saudi shows since 2018.

Roman Reigns, meanwhile, is seemingly done with his feud with Cody Rhodes for now. The American Nightmare was attacked by Brock Lesnar on last week's RAW and the duo are likely to face off at Backlash. It's still unclear what Triple H's plans are for The Bloodline leader heading into the summer.

