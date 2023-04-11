John Cena's next WWE match potentially revealed - Reports

WWE fans may not have to wait long to see John Cena return to action!

The 16-time world champion returned to the Stamford-based promotion last month to build on his feud with Austin Theory. The two faced off in the opening match of Night One of WrestleMania 39, where the rising star controversially picked up a win.

After the loss, the Cenation leader expressed his gratitude to the fans in attendance and waved to the crowd, which led many to believe that he could be done with pro wrestling. However, the chances of that happening are minimal at the moment.

Xero News provided an update on the megastar's potential next match. The news source reported that John Cena could be in action at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, which will take place in Saudi Arabia next month.

"Rumour: Early Talks of Cena Wrestling at KOTR PPV. This is considered Card Subject to Change until he agrees but it has been discussed at WWE," tweeted Xero News.

The event is scheduled for May 27 and will be the first dedicated King of the Ring event since 2015, which aired exclusively on the WWE Network. It will also be the first to be broadcast since the 2002 edition.

Rising WWE star believes John Cena vs. The Rock is the greatest WrestleMania match of all time

John Cena has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over 20 years, during which he has wrestled against some of the most iconic stars. The 16-time world champion was involved in a feud with The Rock, which ended with him winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 29. With the win, Cena also avenged his loss to the Great One at WrestleMania 28.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, NXT star Roxanne Perez revealed that the program between the two at Showcase of Immortals is the greatest WrestleMania match of all time.

"I think, honestly, once-in-a-lifetime John Cena vs. The Rock match. That was my s**t when I was a kid. I loved the program that they had. But I also like The Undertaker; that was really, really good, him vs. Shawn Michaels. There are so many," said Roxanne Perez. [From 03:49 to 04:14)

John Cena has transitioned into a part-time schedule over the last few years. The Cenation leader has done an excellent job putting over current stars during his last few matches.

It'll be interesting to see what plans WWE has in mind if the 16-time world champion returns to the squared circle in Saudi Arabia.

