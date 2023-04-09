John Cena vs. The Rock is the greatest WrestleMania match of all time, according to WWE star (Exclusive)

NXT star Roxanne Perez thinks John Cena and The Rock's match from WrestleMania 28 is the greatest bout in the event's history.

The seeds for the match were sown at WrestleMania 27, where The Brahma Bull cost Cena the chance to win the WWE Championship in the main event against The Miz. The clash was made official for the following year's WrestleMania on the very next episode of RAW. While viewers were expecting The Leader of the Cenation to secure the win, WWE swerved fans by having The Rock go over.

Though it was billed as a once-in-a-lifetime encounter, the duo competed yet again at WrestleMania 29, where John Cena got his revenge. In a chat with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Roxanne Perez was asked which WrestleMania match was the greatest according to her. She picked Cena vs. The Rock from 'Mania 28.

Furthermore, Perez also mentioned Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker's match from WrestleMania 25 as another one of her favorites.

"I think, honestly, once-in-a-lifetime John Cena vs. The Rock match. That was my s**t when I was a kid. I loved the program that they had. But I also like The Undertaker; that was really, really good, him vs. Shawn Michaels. There are so many," said Roxanne Perez. (3:49 - 4:14)

John Cena was also in action at WrestleMania 39

Though he isn't a regular in WWE anymore due to his packed Hollywood schedule, John Cena still took the time to compete at WrestleMania 39.

Austin Theory had been taking shots at The Cenation Leader in the months leading up to The Grandest Stage of Them All. Cena finally showed up on the March 6, 2023, edition of RAW, where a match between the two for the United States Championship was made official.

Despite putting in his best efforts, the 16-time WWE world champion failed to win the gold from Theory in the opening bout of Night One of WrestleMania 39.

