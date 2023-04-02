WWE WrestleMania 39: What happened after John Cena's loss to Austin Theory?

WrestleMania 39 kicked off with the United States Championship match as Austin Theory defended his title against John Cena on Night One.

Cena and Theory had a rather short match. During the closing moments, the Leader of Cenation forced Theory to tap out to his submission move. Unfortunately, the referee was knocked out and hence didn't see this. Taking advantage of the same, Theory hit Cena with a low blow before delivering the A-Town Down to pin him and retain his title.

Ahead of the match, there were several speculations of this possibly being John Cena's last WWE match. Following his loss, fans are wondering if they will ever see the 16-time world champion back in the ring.

According to The Sun, John Cena got up to his feet following his WrestleMania match to a huge ovation from the fans in attendance. The 16-time World Champion then proceeded to wave to the crowd and hinted that he will be back.

That being said, Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect will surely take a break from WWE after WrestleMania 39 and go back to his Hollywood career. As for Austin Theory, a victory over someone like Cena is a massive booster for the young star who will surely go up and onwards from here.

Theory has proven himself to be a great heel and even Triple H is reportedly high on him. It is to be seen who steps up next to challenge the United States Champion!

